It's tough to say when and if people will ever calm down about sugar, but the fact of the matter is whenever we try to restrict certain types or amounts of foods, that triggers cravings, which leads to overeating and binging, Rumsey says. "If you think about it, as soon as you tell yourself you can't have something, what is it you think about? The thing you told yourself you can't have," she says. Feeling like you have to avoid "off-limits foods," whether that's a very sweet fruit or a candy bar, can also cause anxiety that can affect your health, she says. The challenge is finding a balance between eating a balanced diet without having to restrict yourself, and being okay if you make choices to eat foods with added sugar, she says.