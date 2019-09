Is Carb Flu Really A Thing?

Obliterating a whole nutrient category or food group from your diet is just not a good idea. There are a few exceptions to this rule , because certain medical conditions, such as epilepsy, can be controlled by eating an extremely low-carb diet, Harbstreet says. (In fact, the buzzy ketogenic diet was first designed for people with epilepsy.) But those patients would be closely supervised by a dietitian and doctor. Outside of medical necessity, it's not advised to cut carbs completely out of your diet, Kruse says. While cutting carbs may not cause long-term damage physically, it "does untold damage to our relationship with food and continues a cycle of disordered thoughts and behaviors around food," Harbstreet says.