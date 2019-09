What Kourtney Kardashian Gets Wrong About "Detoxes"

So, what exactly is Kourtney proposing we do to detox in 2018? Her first tip is to drink a smoothie made with "fresh produce that help detox your system," like avocados and pineapples. Then, she suggests eating a "detox salad" full of protein, vitamins, and Omega-3's — which is a good idea, but certainly not a detoxing silver bullet. Next, she recommends sweating in a sauna or sweatsuit to "rid yourself of toxins." If that's not enough, she links to a severe Ketogenic diet that she says she used when trying to remove mercury and lead from her body. And finally, she recommends slurping a detoxing soup made from beets.