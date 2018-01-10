What Kourtney Kardashian Gets Wrong About "Detoxes"

In truth, there's nothing egregiously offensive about the habits that Kourtney suggests in her guide (she doesn't explicitly suggest cutting out specific foods in this post, though she does over-hype the ones that she believes have detoxing capabilities). But the whole fact that she calls it a "detox" is harmful, because it reinforces the myth that you need to detox your body in the first place — which could lead people to take unnecessarily drastic measures that may leave them worse off physically and mentally.