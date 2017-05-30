Whether you're dealing with acne, anxiety, or pretty much any health problem, according to various corners of the internet, you could solve it by way of a restrictive "detoxifying" cleanse. But not only are these cleanses often ineffective, they can also be legitimately dangerous. It's understandable to want to kickstart your health, but there are much safer and healthier ways to refocus your eating patterns — and they certainly don't require you to subsist entirely on liquids.