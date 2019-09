"A nutritional reboot is a change in diet that reestablishes variety and balance, and improves the quality of the food you are eating," Larson says. "But there is really no need to feel like these changes have to be made all at once, as the words 'reboot' or 'cleanse' imply." Instead of forcing you to drink various juices for three days in the hopes that they'll transform the way you feel about your meals, a reboot gradually nudges you in the direction of healthier, more balanced food options.