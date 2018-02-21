TL;DR While the Bulletproof bandwagon may seem appealing, the so-called health benefits are hazy at best. Bulletproof coffee, like most health trends, is not a magic potion that's going to solve all of your nutrition concerns for the rest of your life. If you like the taste of butter in your coffee, that's understandable — butter tastes good! But if you're drinking butter in the morning in place of food, so you don't feel hunger, you may want to rethink why you're drinking it in the first place. The truth is, you're probably better off eating a balanced breakfast full of nutrients than forgoing solids just for sake of a trend.