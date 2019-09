Anderson Cooper Only Eats Soylent — Is That A Good Idea?

Technically, Soylent could be consumed as a meal replacement, although the brand specifically says on its website that "it is not intended to replace every meal." Instead, Soylent's website claims the drinks are meant to fill you up in moments when you need a meal, but don't have time or access to food. This is why Soylent is big with Silicon Valley bros who are trying to hack their day to save time, or backpackers who literally do not have food available. And apparently people like Cooper, who but want sustenance without having to think about it.