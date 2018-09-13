Anderson Cooper Only Eats Soylent — Is That A Good Idea?

Look, everyone is different and everyone has a different relationship to food. Since we don't know Cooper, or anything about his personal history with food besides what's been covered in other news outlets, it's tough to make any assumptions about why he drinks soy sludge instead of eating solid food. But, if you are also a very busy person who is constantly struggling to find quick healthful meals, you might be curious about Soylent. So, could Soylent be a smart option for you?