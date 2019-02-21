These Are The Most Popular Trader Joe's Products In All 50 States

As America's most popular grocery chain, Trader Joe's has fans in all 50 states, and fans in each of those states have a favorite Trader Joe's product.
Recently, a Wisconsin-based software company called WorkWise used data from Google to create a map with the Trader Joe's products that people in each state most often search for. It also created a map with the most searched for products by region.
The data showed there are 13 TJ's items that get the most searches on Google across the country. They include the grocery chain's Sweet Chili Sauce, Macaron Variés, Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, Key Lime Pie, Spanakopita, Kung Pao Chicken, Vegan Banana Bread, Turkey Meatballs, Unexpected Cheddar, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Danish Kringle, Chocolate Lava Cakes, and Bamba.
While a few of the items included on the U.S.'s most-Googled Trader Joe's product list — like the Unexpected Cheddar, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Danish Kringle, and Everything but the Bagel Seasoning — also appeared on the grocery chain's annual most beloved products list last year, most of them comes as more of a surprise. For instance, the top two most searched for items, Sweet Chili Sauce and Macaron Variés, are more low-profile Trader Joe's offerings. Yet, shoppers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia all Googled Sweet Chili Sauce the most, and folks in Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming searched for Macaron Variés more than any other TJ's product. Despite the Sweet Chili Sauce and Maracon Variés not being unexpected popular searches, we do understand the interest around them since both are delicious.
Take a look below to see the most-Googled Trader Joe's products in each state and more geography-related Trader Joe's data from WorkWise.
