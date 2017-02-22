Trader Joe's Is Selling Everything Bagel Seasoning & It's Everything

Has there ever been a food more aptly named than the everything bagel? Not only do these bagels come topped with every great seed and spice, but they're also truly everything you'd ever want for breakfast. But, what about those times in the day that seem less appropriate for a bagel fix? How can we get that balanced blend of flavors on a dinnertime dish or an afternoon snack? Trader Joe’s has got that covered.
The beloved grocery store chain took almost every great element from the everything bagel and bottled it up. That’s right, TJ’s just released what it’s calling Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend. According to the Trader Joe's website, each 2.3-ounce glass bottle is packed with a mix of white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, and sea salt flakes.
You can, of course, sprinkle it on the schmeared open face of your bagel to get more of everything you love. Or, you can bring that perfect blend to other dishes and other mealtimes. Trader Joe’s writes the the brand new product is “all you need for bringing that crunchy, roasted, savory flavor to grilled chicken, buttered popcorn, baked potatoes, creamy dips, pizza dough, salad dressings, pasta, mac & cheese, or panko-breaded anything.” We want to try this new seasoning on all of those, and we’ll most likely add “straight into mouth” to the list, as well.
You can find the Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend in the spice aisle of your local Trader Joe’s. Each bottles cost just $1.99, which is an incredible price for everything that you’re getting in that one bottle. Now, everything is suitable for every time of day and every single dish.
