A recent study conducted by a consumer data science company called dunnhumby found that Trader Joe's is America's number one favorite grocery chain. Today, just a few days after dunnhumby publicized this finding, Trader Joe's released the results of its own consumer research. That's right, it's time for the grocer's 10th Annual Customer Choice Awards.
To find out the most popular Trader Joe's products, TJ's asked loyal customers to vote for the items they enjoyed the most in a variety of categories, including: best bakery item, best beverage, and best condiment. The chain also tallied votes to decide the best overall.
Many of this year's top products also took home the title of Customer Choice Award Winner last year. However, with TJ's recognition as the most popular grocery chain in America, these winners could technically be considered some of the most beloved grocery items in the country.
Take a look ahead to see if your favorite Trader Joe's items received that seriously prestigious honor.