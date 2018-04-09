When we first found out about Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel seasoning blend, back in February, we declared it to be everything. Yes, there's the charm of the name, which is something we already knew and loved about Trader Joe's products (looking at you, Hold The Cone!). But, everything bagels are as delicious as they are because of the potpourri of flavors in the seasoning that coats it.
If you've found your Everything But The Bagel jar is mostly doing duty as eye candy on your shelf, or you've stuck to eggs and bagels and not much else, never fear. We've rounded up 10 of our favorite ways to use the seasoning on just about every dish and meal in your day. After all, nothing's wrong with a little more everything.