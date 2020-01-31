Sustainability stans went wild earlier this month when it was revealed that the 77th Golden Globes' menu would be 100% vegan. Now it seems that the Leonardo DiCaprios and Mark Ruffalos of the world aren't the only ones whose attention was caught by the Globes' menu move. Today, it was announced that the menu at this year's Oscars Governors Ball, the official afterparty of the awards show, will also have many plant-based offerings — however, it's not going all the way vegan (yet).
According to Wolfgang Puck Catering, which has been creating menus for the Oscars for the last 25 years, the 2020 Governors Ball's food offerings will be 70% plant-based and 30% fish and meat. The food offered in the Dolby Theatre's lobbies prior to the Oscars show will be entirely plant-based.
Wolfgang Puck Catering has also committed to choosing sustainable offerings. It partnered with 11 local farms around Southern California to source ingredients used in the dishes created for the official Oscars afterparty. Since 2013, the Governors Ball's menus have been more the 50% planted-based and vegetarian. A 20% increase from that isn't bad.
Take a look ahead to see the 2020 Governors Ball's full menu, including the over 40 vegan offerings.