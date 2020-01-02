The Golden Globes Are Going Vegan

If your 2020 resolution is to work toward reducing your carbon footprint, you're not alone. This morning, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is planning to make this year's Golden Globe Awards more sustainable than ever, starting with an all-vegan menu.
In a statement sent to Refinery29 today, HFPA president Lorenzo Soria explained, "Over the holidays, we took time to reflect on the last year and began thinking about the new year and the decade ahead. The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better. The decision to serve an entirely plant-based meal was embraced by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem."
Originally, Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan planned a Golden Globes menu starring fish. According to THR, however, after receiving a call from HFPA proposing the 100% plant-based menu a few days before Christmas, he switched to a main course of king oyster mushrooms with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils. The new menu will also include an appetizer of chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth and dessert that Chef Morgan himself calls a vegan "take on an opera cake."
Just like so many of us looking to reduce our carbon footprint in 2020 by carrying reusable water bottles as well as eating less meat, HFPA is planning to do more than just serve a plant-based meal. According to Soria's statement, HFPA is also eliminating single-use plastic from the Golden Globes ceremony this year. It's accomplishing this in part by partnering with Icelandic Glacial, which will provide glass bottles for guests. The organization plans to reuse this year's new red carpet at other events as well, THR reports.
"We're hoping to raise awareness around small changes that can have a greater impact," Soria said in his statement. "We know Awards shows have a long way to go, and we all can do better." Doesn't that pretty much sum up many of our mottos as we enter 2020 with sustainability in mind?
