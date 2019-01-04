Here's What The Stars Will Be Eating (& Drinking) At The Golden Globe Awards

Sunday, January 6 marks the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, and as always, the show promises to have a little something for everyone. While pop culture mavens are excited to see which TV shows and movies will be awarded the golden globe-topped trophies and fashionistas are looking forward to seeing which designer labels their favorite actors will be sporting on the red carpet, there's another less talked about part of the event that's still exciting in its own right. In fact, we're downright eager to find out what food and beverages will be served at this star-studded event. Luckily, we don't have to wait until Sunday to find out.
Advertisement
This year, the Golden Globes menu was created for the first time by Matthew Morgan who was named The Beverly Hilton's executive chef in March 2018. At the January 6 ceremony, he plans to serve the stars and their guests a sweet potato vichyssoise appetizer featuring golden leeks, organic red garnet yams, roasted pepitas, and wild micro chives. The main course will be a light Chilean seabass accompanied by black rice, asparagus, and roasted carrots.
Though the seabass option sounds pretty irresistible to us, it’s not the only main course option guests can choose from at Sunday’s event. There will also be a vegan entreé of stuffed honeynut squash, piquillo pepper hummus, braised rainbow chard, crispy chickpeas, quinoa, golden raisins, and sunflower sprouts.
Following the entrée course, the Golden Globe attendees will be treated to a Pistachio Cream Cheese Ivory, a flourless chocolate cake with vanilla kirsch genoise and a cream cheese charlotte pistachio center. The sweet will be crafted by Thomas Henzi, the official pastry chef of the awards ceremony. This will be the first time the Golden Globes dessert will be gluten-free, which Chef Henzi created as a result of the increasing demand for GF options at the event.
In addition to these two main dishes, there will, of course, be plenty to drink. And we really do mean plenty. Moët & Chandon will be the official champagne of the Golden Globes for its 28th year in a row, which means the stars will have a variety of different types of Moët champagnes to choose from. Ahead of the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, The Beverly Hilton expects that over 1,500 Moët & Chandon Impérial minis will be enjoyed by the stars as well as 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2008 and Moet Rosé Impérial magnums. There will also be a signature champagne cocktail called The Moët Belle, 500 of which are predicted to be served the night of the Globes.
Advertisement
The Moët Belle cocktail was crafted by actress Camilla Belle. Belle drew on her Brazilian roots as inspiration for the drink, which led her to chose Cachaca, a Brazilian distilled spirit made from fermented sugarcane juice, as one of its main ingredients. Her cocktail also contains mango juice, ginger syrup, fresh lime juice, and Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial. The ingredients are served over ice in a coupe glass and finished with a white orchid.
Flowing champagne coupled with some very delicate-sounding dinner fare should make for an entertaining evening, to say the least. Now, if only we could be treated to the same menu as we watch.
Advertisement