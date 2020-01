Can The Low-Carbon Diet Cure Our Climate Crisis?

For many, reducing meat is more realistic than veganism, especially considering that American culture (outside of major cities such as New York and Los Angeles) isn’t really set up for a completely plant-based diet. Happy Cow , a Yelp-like service for vegans and vegetarians, shows 1,569 vegan restaurants in the United States — but while there are 349 in California, South Dakota has only one. Where your meat comes from also plays a factor — chicken from your local farmer’s market has a lower carbon impact than factory-farmed chicken shipped to a supermarket. That farmer’s market chicken is more expensive, but it’s also both higher quality meat and better for the environment, says Gheihman — and while you can certainly spend a lot of cash on animal-based meat alternatives if you want to, vegan staples such as tofu, lentils, beans, and grains are reliably lower-priced than meat. “Plant-based diets are actually cheapest, so if people do eat more plant-based meals, they can then afford higher-quality meat — they just can’t eat that meat three times a day,” she explains. In fact, in many cultures around the world, low-income people eat a mostly plant-based diet