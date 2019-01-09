Carbon tax may not defeat climate change with a single punch, but it will help. Bottom line: All the independent leading environmental scientists and economists I spoke to agree that, yes, a carbon tax will reduce carbon emissions. It goes back to one of the most basic human truths: people love cheap stuff. “We have lots of evidence that people respond to price changes,” saysDr. Jennifer Winter, an economics professor and a director of energy and environmental policy at the University of Calgary. “Why are Boxing Day sales so effective? Because the price changed!” Nicholas Rivers, professor and Canada Research Chair inClimate and Energy Policy at the University of Ottawa, says there are receipts to back up the effectiveness of carbon tax. “If you look at how people respond to the changing price of fuel, you can see really clearly over thousands of studies that people use less fuel when it gets more expensive. [People] produce less emissions when cost of emissions goes up.”