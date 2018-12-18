The Green New Deal Championed By Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gains Momentum

It's with this mindset that Ocasio-Cortez and environmental activists are pushing for the Green New Deal. So, what would it entail exactly? At this point, the deal is more of a promise to tackle climate change and income inequality in the next decade or so. "We're positioning the Green New Deal as an umbrella for a set of policies and programs that get America out of fossil fuels and transitions our country to stop the climate crisis, eliminate poverty, and improve the lives of million of working families," Varshini Prakash, co-founder of Sunrise Movement, told Refinery29. "It's not gonna be one bill or one policy, it's going to be it's going to be a sweeping set of reforms that go beyond simple climate policy."