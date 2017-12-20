The Silent Rise Of The Female-Driven Economy

As advertising rarely reflects women’s perspectives or needs, women have learned to rely on the recommendations of other women. Women have formed their own networks where they share product referrals to understand the efficacy and fit of a product before buying. This also accounts for the very different behaviors of men and women online. Women share and refer content 62% more than men; and use social networking to form communities, while men prefer content oriented sites that can increase their status. The implications of this are profound for new product adoption rates, because women operate as organic evangelists. As women find new products that they like the word will spread quickly, translating into faster uptake and adoption by other women.