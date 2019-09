The Silent Rise Of The Female-Driven Economy

Even though women are half the population, we live in a world where it’s taken for granted that the male perspective should be centred. This invisible bias is “coded patriarchy,” and it shapes our daily lives. As a result, the female perspective is quietly omitted in design, business, media, technology, clothing — and even our cities. Take something as simple as entering your office each morning: The average woman struggles to open doors when going in and out of buildings — because most doors are designed for the tensile strength of an average man . Or even your drive to work: When airbags were first released, hundreds of women and children were injured or killed when the bags deployed. The reason? The group of male engineers who designed them were all over 250 lbs and didn’t think to test for women. Forward-thinking industries like tech can be just as stuck in the past: Of the top health trackers (Apple, Fitbit, Nike) — not one had a period tracker at release , even though half of the target customer base tracks periods as part of their normal health routine, and health trackers are primarily used by women.