Which Olympic Sport Could You, A Normal Person, Actually Do?

Well, we have some answers for you. In 2012, Forbes broke down the amount of training required for each sport , and a few seem reasonable enough (okay, just hear me out). For example, cycling can take up to 10 years to master, but it can also take only three if you're willing to train 20 hours a week . Archery can take as little as four years to master. But if you're really operating under a time crunch, handball might be your best bet. Athletes themselves say that it’s pretty easy to pick up , and as a team sport, it might be easier to just join in than, say, archery.