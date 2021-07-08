We Can’t Decide What’s The Funniest Part Of Trump’s Lawsuit Against Social Media

Except… it isn't, according to lawyers, analysts, and everyday people who are still allowed to tweet. Twitter and Facebook are private companies, and they are allowed to delete the accounts of unruly users at their discretion. After hearing Trump's bizarre speech, many people started pointing out the absurdity of his claims and the language used in the suit. Between his lawyers' AOL email addresses and his claims that Facebook is actually the government (meaning his own government silenced him back in January), it's hard to pinpoint the most confusing part of Trump's latest meltdown. But the internet still tried.