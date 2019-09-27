Skip navigation!
Women have the power to shape the results of the federal election — and the future of Canada — with our votes.
News
Why Thousands Of Young Canadians Went On Climate Strikes Across The Country
Kathleen Newman-B...
Sep 27, 2019
News
Robyn Doolittle On Aziz Ansari, Justin Trudeau & Why We Need To De-Politicize #...
Courtney Shea
Sep 25, 2019
News
Justin Trudeau’s Blackface Photos Aren’t Surprising —They Show Us Who He’s ...
Kathleen Newman-B...
Sep 19, 2019
News
Justin Trudeau Skipped The Leadership Debate — Will He Regret It?
Citytv and Maclean’s co-hosted the first federal leadership debate Thursday, featuring Elizabeth May (Green), Andrew Scheer (Conservative) and Jagmeet Si
by
Courtney Shea
News
Justin Trudeau Takes "Full Responsibility" For The SNC-Lavalin Co...
Just when it looked like the biggest scandal in recent Canadian history had blown over, SNC-Lavalin is back dominating the political-news cycle. A report f
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Living
How To Cut Down On Single-Use Plastics Before They're Banned
If you’re trying to be a good global citizen who does their part to stop the impending end of the world, plastic is probably already on your list of wast
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
News
Deaths & Disappearances Of Indigenous Women Labelled A "Canadian ...
The warnings go back decades. The families, friends, and community members of Indigenous women and girls who have been killed or gone missing with no expla
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
News
21-Year-Old Ontario MPP Sam Oosterhoff Is Coming For Your Reprodu...
The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale doesn’t drop for another month but look no further than recent headlines on abortion if you want your fix of gove
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
News
I'm Fed Up With Justin Trudeau: 5 Young Women Explain Why They Pr...
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
News
Justin Trudeau’s Daughter Proves He Has At Least One Fan Left
Justin Trudeau has had a rough few weeks politically. He’s in the middle of the most controversial scandal of his career – one of the biggest in recent
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
News
Women Are Rattling Justin Trudeau's Feminist Government — But Not...
Add Women. Change Politics. Then stand back and watch the show. At least that’s the message you get following this last month in Canadian politics. The s
by
Vicky Mochama
News
The SNC-Lavalin Scandal, Explained
Update, February 28, 2019: Jody Wilson-Raybould finally gave her version of events in the SNC-Lavalin controversy to the Commons justice committee yesterda
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
News
All Your Carbon Tax Questions, Answered
Will Canada's new carbon tax save the planet? Will it make life more expensive? And what the heck is it, anyway?
by
Kathleen Newman-B...