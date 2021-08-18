Matt McKenna, media relations for Elections Canada, told Refinery29 via email that one hurdle to in-person voting will be identifying polling locations that’ll be open and available to use with proper social-distancing protocols, during a pandemic. “This means that polling places may be in unusual locations or slightly further from electors’ homes.” Meaning that the location you cast your ballot in the 2019 election may not be the same place you’d go to vote in this election; so make sure to research before September 20. “We know that things take a bit longer during the pandemic, so we encourage all voters to plan early, no matter how they decide to vote,” McKenna says