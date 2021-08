Another reason Trudeau could be calling an election now, says Tupper, has a lot to do with the pandemic — how the Liberal government has handled it thus far, and checking in with Canadians about whether or not they are on board with the party's vision. He may be hoping that the Liberal government’s steadfastness when it comes to COVID will appeal to voters, especially in light of the *perfectly timed* recent announcements requiring federal employees and travellers in and across the country be vaccinated. “It's clear that there's many more people who want vaccinations, who are double vaccinated, and who are very dismissive and in some cases angry with people who aren't vaccinated because they see that as the continuing transmission," says Tupper.