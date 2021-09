The TL;DR Guide To The Federal Election Results

It seems like many Canadians are feeling the same way. Maybe it’s because we’re all in a state of perpetual burnout from COVID and the 24/7 news cycle, but voters didn’t seem particularly excited by any of the platforms or candidates. Only 58.5% of eligible voters went to the polls, down from 67% in 2019 . Speaking into the early hours of September 21, as ballots were still being counted but it was clear that his government would stay in power, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the win and said Canadians had given their party a clear indicator of what they want and need (which, we’re not too sure if that’s true, considering it’s pretty much the exact same outcome as two years ago), while fellow party leaders like the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh made promises to work with the Liberals. Here, we break down some of the night’s other big highlights.