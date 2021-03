Violence Against Women Has Reached Crisis Levels. So Where’s The Outrage, Canada?

Our brothers, our fathers, the men in our lives also play a really big role in all this and we know many who want to be part of the solution. There is a spectrum of norms that lead to a culture where gender-based violence is so pervasive. This idea of rape culture , right? It starts with jokes and comments made that go unchecked. There are all sorts of ways of devaluing and disrespecting women and gender-diverse folks. Families and friends make the big difference by deciding not to be a bystander, to having a courageous conversation, and respectfully calling it out. Gender-based violence is a shadow pandemic, it happens more often behind closed doors and those few trusted friends and family members unfortunately have to carry a really big responsibility in supporting those who are at risk of harm.