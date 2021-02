MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq On Burnout & Taking On Canada’s Broken Promises

Over three exhausting weeks, I visited nine communities in the Kitikmeot and Kivalliq regions, following every COVID safety protocol along the way. How do I explain hearing stories like finding your 11-year-old hanging from the ceiling? What do I tell the woman who came to me with 20 letters from social services telling her to leave her home because her son won’t stop beating her and yet she won’t file charges? How would you speak to a mom whose disabled 13-year-old child was forcibly taken into foster care because her mouldy home was deemed unfit? Throughout the territory, everyone is affected by suicide. My home has never had any form of abuse. I was extremely privileged in that sense. But I grew up around a lot of violence. You see the RCMP in the coroner’s truck across the street and you know what that usually means. That's the amount of turmoil in our communities, the mass amount of injustice and inequality, which has resulted in death.