

The layoff was part of a company restructuring, but I wondered if it was at all due to the fact that I had spread myself thin enough to snap.



Without a place to go every day, my routine suffered. I had identified so much with being ultra-busy, able to do everything. Getting laid off was like someone had floored the brakes on my life. For the next few months, I stopped everything and survived off severance and unemployment. I stopped running. I stopped going on dates. I spent whole days lying down, dividing the bed in quadrants for different activities. I nicknamed the upper-left corner "Antarctica" because it was closest to the air conditioner and was the best place to curl up for a nap.



I now know that I was burned out — badly. But the weird thing was how different getting burned out felt than what I'd imagined. While it’s different for everyone, for me, burning out felt so busy. It felt like I was hitting all my goals, having fun, and making the most of being young and ambitious.



A few months later, I began taking baby steps back to my old self. I took yoga classes. I took on shorter article assignments instead of long book projects. I ran for fun, not for races. And instead of going on as many online dates as possible, hoping to find The One, I worked on expanding the social circle I already had.



But four years later, I’m still feeling the effects of burnout. I find myself not pushing myself as hard as I know I could on work projects. I procrastinate far more than I should, figuring that carving out time for myself is more important than whatever deadline is looming. My life feels more calm, which I know is good — even though part of me misses the feeling of being extraordinary.



I wish that I’d taken time back then to ask myself why I was doing all those things. If I had answered myself, I would have said it was because I wanted to be a success. But what did success mean to me? How many followers I had? How many bylines I racked up? The fact that Danny the SoulCycle instructor knew my name and complimented my tapback form? Because in the ways it counted, I wasn’t a success at all. I didn’t have time to actually connect with people — whether they were Tinder dates or my best friends. And I’d placed so much emphasis on what my life looked like that I had no idea what I wanted it to be.

