“Climate Barbie” was the derogatory nickname given to former Environment and Climate Minister Catherine McKenna for no other reason than she had the audacity to do her job and also have blond hair. Gasp! She was also the subject of numerous violent threats, sworn at in front of her kids, and had her office vandalized, with the word “cunt” spray-painted over her face, days after winning her seat in the federal election. At the time, McKenna tweeted , “This isn't going to chase me out — it's going to make me work even harder.” McKenna has been smack dab in the middle of the culture clash over the environment in Canada and the target of hate from climate-change deniers and misogynists. After October’s election, McKenna was shuffled to minister of infrastructure and communities and is still getting backlash for existing as a woman in politics — the latest for posting an emotional video while clearing out her campaign office. But, as McKenna told Refinery29 earlier this year, “You can’t let haters get you down.”