Lesley Hampton's TFW Show Was Everything A Fashion Show Should Be

Lesley Hampton’s TFW runway was what every fashion show should look like: inclusive, representative of real life, and FUN. The energy in the room matched the vitality that floated down the runway with each look. The excitement kicked off with a striking performance by Juno nominated artist, Iskwe , who sang about Indigenous pain and joy, while bringing some much-needed levity to a generally hard-to-impress fashion crowd. Iskwe lead the room in a call-and-response during her song “The Unforgotten” that was met with trepidation and nervous laughter but ultimately enthusiastic participation.