Proenza Schouler Brings A Utilitarian Spin To Birkenstock’s Sandals In New Collab

This story was originally published on August 2, 2021.
As the workforce gears up to get back to IRL work, the daunting reality of uncomfortable stiletto pumps is creeping up. But in a post-quarantine world, when athleisure is still the dominating dress code, confining footwear can be a thing of the past. Just ask Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who are dropping their second partnership with “ugly” sandal pioneer Birkenstock, available for pre-order now.
Functionality is the central theme of this new collection, which features reworked models for Birkenstock’s Arizona and Milano styles, in cobalt blue, rust burgundy, black, and ecru. In keeping with Proenza Schouler’s utilitarian style, McCollough and Hernandez used industrial contrast topstitching from their past collections for the collaboration.
“Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler both share a common respect and admiration for the craftsmanship and detailed work that is integral to all of our products,” said McCollough and Hernandez in a press release. “We are excited to pick up where we left off and expand on the collection with fresh colourways that feel very in the moment and true to our brand.”
Back in 2020, the two brands collaborated on a ‘90-inspired collection that included canvas material for a summer-ready sandal closet. This time, McCollough and Lazaro are building their new styles from leather, resulting in a more polished look.
“Founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have been valuable partners that are completely aligned with our core values, two creatives that strive to find the perfect balance between form and functionality,” said Oliver Reichert, chief executive officer of Birkenstock.
With the rise of “ugly” shoes and clogs, Birkenstock has expanded its roster of designer collaborations over the past few years. The brand has partnered with designer names like Rick Owens and Jil Sander, cementing popularity within the fashion circle.
Retailing between $360 and $570, the new models are now available.