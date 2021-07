For Lisa Sun, CEO of clothing label Gravitas , versatility is the future of workwear. She says the new office closet will be divided into two categories. First, she envisions women going back to the office in clothes that might not have passed muster at the office in pre-times, including athleisure pieces like sweatpants, tank tops, and T-shirt dresses. The other category of clothing we can expect to see more of are pieces that play into the desire of vaccinated Americans to finally dress up again. She says this part of the closet will be reserved for conferences, meetings, and events, but will still be an essential part of workwear as it becomes synonymous with celebration and special occasions.