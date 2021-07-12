By the 1950s and 1960s, the unspoken rules became actual office policy, amid a time of political and social upheaval that had people questioning social norms and institutions. "You can't really have the rise of written-down dress codes until you start to see people pushing back on what's appropriate," says Clemente. In the 1970s and 1980s, when women were taking the corporate world by storm, designers and brands like Anne Klein, Ann Taylor, and Donna Karan were servicing their needs with separates, rather than suits, to help women embrace their style while adhering to office policy and social norms. "It's the versatility that had been coming for decades in other facets of our dress," says Clemente.