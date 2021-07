Why Are We So Obsessed With “Ugly” Shoes? Psychologists Weigh In

According to Dr. Matt Johnson, founder of consumer psychology blog PopNeuro and host of the neuroscience and marketing training program Neuromarketing Bootcamp , the answer comes from the ways our choice of footwear can affect us on a deeper level. “The brands we buy and the clothes we wear have a deep impact on our mood and our behavior,” he says. “Some of this comes down to the item of clothing itself: how it feels on us, and how we think of ourselves while wearing it. We come to associate specific moods and mental states with specific items, so much so that when we put them on, we’re instantly transported into that state.”