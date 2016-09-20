You remember Crocs – those bulbous rubber shoes worn by your mum’s mate who has no attachment to material things. There are few items more loathed than Crocs. And few items more comfortable. Because if you’ve ever actually put your foot inside a Croc (usually found in the aisles of suburban shopping centres where they also sell 3D canvases of waterfalls and One Direction calendars) then you know that they are foot heaven. Those who have stomached the shame of actually wearing Crocs will know that they feel like sitting on a beach with a warm ray of sunshine just catching your face, and a light sea breeze blowing through your hair. And now, like their Birkenstock forefathers, Crocs are having the most unexpected of high fashion moments.



This is down to one man: Christopher Kane. In general, what C Kane says, goes, and as one of the most revered designers in the fashion industry, his show is about the hottest ticket at London Fashion Week. Why? Because he takes things out of their boxes. This season, Kane worked with religious iconography, bright white plastic flower patterns and beautiful mineral stones on metal framed skirts. The accompanying Crocs weren’t exactly the red rubber ones in the shopping centre aisles either, but dressed up versions adorned with stones and metallic paint.

