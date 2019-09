In addition to the Fund's first-ever three-way tie, the prizes have changed slightly — in a good way. In the past , the winner has gotten $300,000 in funding, while two runners-up receive $100,000 each, and all award recipients receive mentorships with top fashion industry figures. This year, all three winning designers are being awarded $300,000 to put toward their brands, plus mentorship, according to Vogue Other nominees this year included Scott Studenberg and John Targon of Baja East, Matt Baldwin of Baldwin, Brad Schmidt and Raul Arevalo of Cadet, Chris Gelinas of CG, Becca McCharen of Chromat , David Hart, and Thaddeus O’Neil. Making the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund short list leads to great things for up-and-comers in the industry — even for those who don't end up winning.Last year's top prize went to designer Paul Andrew , whose vibrant designs (and even more gorgeous studio ) are what shoe dreams are made of. His peers from the class of 2014 include other editor favorites like Ryan Roche, Edie Parker, and Tanya Taylor. Past Fashion Fund winners include Alexander Wang, Joseph Altuzarra, and the Proenza Schouler boys, so the latest trio of winners are certainly in good company.