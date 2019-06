It was the ending sports pundits said would never happen, and fans only dared to dream was possible. It was 24 years in the making. All those years of heartbreak after heartbreak, devastating seasons and missed game-winners lead to a nail-biting Game 6 that The Raptors won in classic Toronto fashion: scrappy, full of heart, and down to the wire. The anxiety of those final moments just made the victory that much sweeter, and the partying that much louder. Until the wee hours of the morning, fans celebrated the Raptors’ NBA championship from coast to coast. Not everyone partied responsibly — there was at least one arrest and a few vandalized police vehicles — but for the most part, Canadians stayed on brand and kept their festivities crime-free. As a lifelong fan who would absolutely flip a car for Kyle Lowry, I kept my excitement in check and settled for sobbing in a bar and tweeting exclamation points instead of screaming in the streets.