Why You May Need A Vaccine Passport For Your Next Haircut

And I want to get my hair cut before I get mistaken for Bigfoot! No question, times are tough and nobody (not one single person) wants to think about a second summer in lockdown . Least of all businesses on the brink of collapse . But can these businesses require a person to prove their vaccination status as a prerequisite to service? TBD. “The private sector is not subject to the Charter (which governs things like healthcare and public education), but they do have to observe provincial human rights codes,” says Plamondon. So, for example, a restaurant can have a dress code, but they can’t deny entry based on, say, sexual orientation: “What we will have to find out is how a person’s right to not be vaccinated weighs against the competing rights of business owners to provide a safe workplace.” Same goes for the rights of employers to require vaccinations of employees, or universities of students and faculty. Plamondon says to expect some key legal cases that will establish precedent.