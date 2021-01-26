Am I A Complete A-Hole If I Book A Beach Vacation Right Now?

There are a few issues with this line of thinking, which goes back to the question of whether booking a trip (while it is still legally possible to do so) qualifies as butthole behaviour. These are hard times, no question, and everyone is feeling the hurt. Still, we are not all feeling it equally, and if you are in a position to escape to turquoise pastures, then chances are things could be worse. Now maybe you’re thinking, but me staying home and being miserable doesn’t help the people who have it tough, but in the case of a viral pandemic, it quite literally does. When you stay home (from your vacation), it means that someone else who can’t stay home (from their frontline job) has a slightly less significant chance of contracting COVID. And when you times that by hundreds of thousands of would-be jetsetters, it makes a difference.