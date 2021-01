If there's anything we learned from the last year, it's that physical isolation is very, very difficult — and not good for us mentally, either. Winter will make it harder to see people in real life, and it's worth going the extra mile to stay connected. “Coming into winter, don’t be too proud to ask for help,” Breland-Noble says. “Text your friend and say, ‘Can I call you?’ If they don’t respond, text someone else. Don’t sit and assume that people don’t care because they’re not reaching out. They’re probably dealing with their own stuff, too.” Phone calls, FaceTime sessions, email gratitude chains, and layering up and going on a socially distanced walk (or snowshoe, if need be) will all be lifesavers over the next few months. If you're FaceTimed out, consider adding some structure to your get togethers — start a virtual book club, look for interesting classes you can join via MasterClass or even LinkedIn Learning , or try game nights.