The 369 Manifestation Method Is Going Viral On TikTok. Here’s How To Do It

Some TikTok users have been claiming to see results the next day — but they were manifesting things like a text back from their crush, not a big promotion at work or a move to a new city. And it's important to remember that one aspect of manifesting is pairing your intention with positive action, Potter told Refinery29 in a previous interview . "I don't want to spread the belief that if you sit and think good thoughts all the time, everything you want happens," Potter says. "That's not reality, that's not manifestation." While you manifest your promotion, you should also be asking for feedback and seeking out growth opportunities at work, for instance.