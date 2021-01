What 2021 Means In Numerology

Becker says that 2020's Universal Year number, 4 , was a sobering number of limitations as well as foundation; only for last year, it was more about the crumbling of our foundation than the building of it. "Usually it's a matter of checking the foundation, seeing what needs to be bolstered or strengthened or dealt with," she says. "But this time it was like, 'Oh, we need to demo this building.'" Aligning that theme with what we went through in 2020 — a global pandemic that has killed almost two million people, the disparities in our healthcare system , the racial injustice and inequality that perpetuates in our country — it all kind of makes sense. We do need to dismantle the foundation that our country and its systems were founded on.