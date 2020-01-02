What 2020 Means In Numerology

2020 is the beginning of a new decade, and of course, it’s a presidential election year. That's why we're happy to hear that in numerology, the year ahead is looking stable and bright. (Finally, some good news!)
Numerology is based on the idea that numbers have a spiritual significance. Practitioners believe that learning the symbology of numbers and recognizing patterns can enrich our lives.
Each number, from one to nine, has a spiritual meaning. To apply numerology to a year, you add the digits of a year together until you’re left with a single-digit number. This is known as the Universal Year number — and for 2020, it’s 4 (because 2+0+2+0=4). For comparison, 2019’s Universal Year number was 3 (2+0+1+9=12, then 1+2=3), and 2021's will be 5 (2+0+2+1=5).
Mary Shannon, author of The Witch’s Book of Love, tells Refinery29, “4 Years tend to be relatively stable and have a comfy-cozy homey vibe to them. They are characterized as a time of reflection after the growth that generally occurs with a 3 Year (aka 2019).”
To take advantage of this energy, focus on building both your relationships and your career. “4 Years are a great time to spend connecting with family members and adding to a foundation that already exists in your work life,” Shannon says.
2020 can also be reduced to another significant number. “2020 has an extra dimension to it. Taking out the 0s, this year could be seen as a master number, 22. 22 is the number of the master builder,” Shannon explains. In numerology, there are three "master numbers": 11, 22, and 33. These numbers are particularly highly charged, the numerology resource World Numerology says. 22 is considered the master builder because it "has big ideas, expansive plans, idealism, leadership, and self-confidence."
This number means that it’s a great time to focus on achieving your goals. “Those who find themselves in a spiritual space may relate more to the 22 vibration of 2020 rather than the 4 energy,” Shannon says. “If this is the case, they may find that 2020 is the perfect year to take dreams and manifest them into physical reality.”
For those who practice both astrology and numerology, there's even more significance. 2020 brings us a Saturn-Pluto conjunction in January (meaning that the two planets will be in the same sign, in this case, Capricorn). This conjunction “speaks to an astrological time of tearing down structures,” Shannon says. “This will set the stage for those with a spiritual bent to tap into the 22 master builder energy of 2020 and create structures to replace those that have fallen.” Sounds like good news for your New Year's resolutions!
