Part of the reason some people are tempted to turn away from 2020’s activism is because they’re exhausted. Taking the time to work through grief can provide an essential reset. Dr. Buquè recommends journaling , using the following prompts that walk you through the five stages of grief : In what ways have I been in a state of denial this year, and how have I felt during that moment? How have I experienced anger around certain issues? In what ways have I experienced depression or a depressive state? How have I been able to abstain or negotiate this year? In which ways have I been able to accept what is?