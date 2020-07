I'll say this, my father recently passed March 9, right before the shelter-in-place orders happened around the pandemic. One of the moments that has struck me most, in the last several weeks, was the video of Gigi Floyd on Stephen Jackson's shoulder saying 'My daddy changed the world ." I viewed that as a moment where a six-year-old was trying to make meaning out of her father's death, just as I too have been trying to make meaning out of my father's death over the last several months. I just really believe that our responsibility, as organizers and activists and allies in this moment, is to make Gigi's dream real. I feel like she's given us a very clear calling. When I think about making Gigi's dream real, it's about making sure we're changing the way that we invest in local policing and the way that we invest in local programs, in a way that would reduce crime but also prevent this sort of situation from happening in the future. I don't believe a police officer should have shown up to deal with George Floyd that day.So I'm really excited about the conversation that is happening in local governments all across the country about re-imagining what safety and what law enforcement looks like in our communities because I think it has the potential to really shift a number of the progressive issues that we all work on. Not only does it have the potential to shift over-policing and mass incarceration , but it has a potential to support small businesses and improve healthcare or invest in environmental or climate changes in our local communities. Although this is a movement that is being propelled around a conversation about Black lives mattering, really if Black people win in this situation, I think all progressives win — all boats are lifted for folks. So I'm excited by that potential. I hope that we can see it through.This interview was edited for length and clarity.