Zimmerman was arrested and charged for shooting an unarmed 17-year-old Martin, who was visiting his father, Tracy Martin, in a gated community in 2012. Martin was found dead shortly after Zimmerman called police that night to report him as a suspicious person. Ultimately, jurors acquitted Zimmerman of all charges on the basis of self defense. Since then, the his business ventures have included tweeting about race attempting to sell the weapon that caused Martin's death online, and suing the grieving family who lost their teenage son.