On February 5, 2017, Trayvon Martin would've turned 22. Instead, he was shot and killed just a few weeks after celebrating his 17th birthday. People are using the occasion to reflect on his life and the issues to which his death brought attention. The Twitter account for Black Lives Matter wished him a happy birthday, adding, "we will always remember you."
Happy birthday, Trayvon. We will always remember you. #BlackLivesMatter— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) February 5, 2017
"Wishing Happy Birthday to #TrayvonMartin — may your beautiful soul continue to rest in peace," reads the caption to a photo posted by BET.
Rapper Rick Ross posted a picture of Martin to Instagram with a prayer emoji.
Advertisement
Actress Taraji P. Henson gave him three prayers and a "#neverforget."
Similarly, a Twitter tribute by comedian George Wallace reads, "you will never be forgotten."
Trayvon Martin would be 22 today. Happy birthday, young man. You will never be forgotten.— George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) February 5, 2017
"Trayvon Martin should have turned 22 today," reads a tweet by former director/producer and TV personality Michael Skolnik. "His memory will always live in our hearts and our movement for justice."
Trayvon Martin should have turned 22 today. His memory will always live in our hearts and our movement for justice. pic.twitter.com/3JZgv8ltrr— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 5, 2017
Actress Patricia Arquette retweeted a photo of Trayvon and his dad Tracy Martin.
#BlackHistoryMonth #Trayvon Martin https://t.co/53PL3aPJ3y— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 5, 2017
My favorite pic of Trayvon. W/ his dad, Tracy. Trayvon would be 22 today.— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 5, 2017
Watch me ask Tracy about this photo herehttps://t.co/ClOJvBY36t pic.twitter.com/F3LRsYKJP7
Tracy and Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton released a book about their son on Tuesday, just in time for his birthday.
Today join us looking forward to your support and attendance at the only Miami book signing as we debut 'Rest In Power' @FLMemorialUniv pic.twitter.com/2ZPx14C2HM— Sybrina Fulton (@SybrinaFulton) February 4, 2017
The anniversary of Martin's death, on February 26, is also approaching. "The calendar says five years, but it seems like just a few months," Fulton told the Associated Press. In honor of his birthday, there's a "peace walk" at Florida Memorial University on Saturday, February 11. "It speaks to what he was doing: Walking home, in peace," Fulton said. "He wasn't allowed the opportunity to do that. The message we have is that we want our young people to know that they have the right to walk in peace."
Advertisement