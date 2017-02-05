Story from People

Tributes To Trayvon Martin Pour Out, On What Would Have Been His 22nd Birthday

Suzannah Weiss
On February 5, 2017, Trayvon Martin would've turned 22. Instead, he was shot and killed just a few weeks after celebrating his 17th birthday. People are using the occasion to reflect on his life and the issues to which his death brought attention. The Twitter account for Black Lives Matter wished him a happy birthday, adding, "we will always remember you."
"Wishing Happy Birthday to #TrayvonMartin — may your beautiful soul continue to rest in peace," reads the caption to a photo posted by BET.

Wishing Happy Birthday to #TrayvonMartin - may your beautiful soul continue to rest in peace. ??✊?

A photo posted by BET Networks (@bet) on

Rapper Rick Ross posted a picture of Martin to Instagram with a prayer emoji.
#TRAYVONMARTIN ??

A photo posted by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on

Actress Taraji P. Henson gave him three prayers and a "#neverforget."

?????? #neverforget #TravonMartin

A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

Similarly, a Twitter tribute by comedian George Wallace reads, "you will never be forgotten."
"Trayvon Martin should have turned 22 today," reads a tweet by former director/producer and TV personality Michael Skolnik. "His memory will always live in our hearts and our movement for justice."
Actress Patricia Arquette retweeted a photo of Trayvon and his dad Tracy Martin.
Tracy and Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton released a book about their son on Tuesday, just in time for his birthday.
The anniversary of Martin's death, on February 26, is also approaching. "The calendar says five years, but it seems like just a few months," Fulton told the Associated Press. In honor of his birthday, there's a "peace walk" at Florida Memorial University on Saturday, February 11. "It speaks to what he was doing: Walking home, in peace," Fulton said. "He wasn't allowed the opportunity to do that. The message we have is that we want our young people to know that they have the right to walk in peace."
