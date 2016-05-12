George Zimmerman Is Trying To Sell The Gun Used To Shoot Trayvon Martin

George Zimmerman has listed for sale the gun he used to shoot and kill Trayvon Martin in 2012, according to a post on website Gunbroker.com.
The post, titled “George Zimmerman’s PF-9 used on 2/26/12,” lists the handgun up for auction with a starting bid of $5,000, and displays a photo of a police officer holding up the gun at Zimmerman’s trial for shooting Martin. Zimmerman has confirmed to local outlets in Florida that he posted the listing.
“The firearm for sale is the firearm that was used to defend my life and end the brutal attack from Trayvon Martin on 2/26/2012,” the posting, which disappeared from the web shortly after the auction's 11 a.m. start time, reads.
The post says that a portion of the proceeds will be used to “fight [Black Lives Matter] violence against Law Enforcement officers…and Hillary Clinton's anti-firearm rhetoric.” It calls the gun a “piece of American History.”
Zimmerman made headlines when he fatally shot 17-year-old Martin as the teen walked home from a convenience store. Zimmerman, who said he was a member of a local neighborhood watch, claimed he shot Martin because he feared for his life, despite the fact that Martin was unarmed. Zimmerman was found not guilty of murder under Florida’s "Stand Your Ground" law, which allows individuals to use deadly force without obligation to retreat first if they are in fear for their lives.
In the post, Zimmerman says that he only recently got the gun back from the Department of Defense, and that it still has the case number written on it in silver permanent marker.
He told Florida news station WOFL that he is indifferent to criticism about selling the gun. “I’m a free American. I can do what I want with my possessions.” A foundation representing Martin's family declined to comment to the station.
