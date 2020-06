The Movement To Defund The Police Is Getting Stronger — Here’s Why

Over the past 30 years, police budgets have ballooned in American cities, with Forbes reporting that the U.S. now spends over $100 billion collectively on policing (despite reports that crime has fallen across the board during the same time frame, irrespective of the increased budgets). In the years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in particular, the massive cash influx has gone towards creating an increasingly militarized police force: Officers tote military grade weapons and drive armored vehicles, thanks in large part to a military-to-police equipment pipeline that some U.S. lawmakers are now calling to abolish . And at the same time police budgets have been getting bigger, attitudes on policing have been getting harsher , with many officers being trained to respond defensively and to reflexively deploy aggressive tactics in order to stay safe on the job.