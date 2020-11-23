It’s Okay To Grieve The Time You’ve Lost This Year

"A lot can happen in a year!" is something my mom has often said to me. For the first time ever, perhaps, she might be wrong. But according to Dr. Huckle, 2020 hasn’t been wasted. "We learn by our experiences and that’s how we manage challenges in the future," she says. "Showing what we can do in situations of high stress and depleted resources gives us the capacity to deal with a whole bunch of stuff in the future."