It’s Okay To Grieve The Time You’ve Lost This Year

Thirty-four-year-old Jamie, similarly, was about to change her life when the pandemic hit. She was due to fly across the globe to be with her boyfriend permanently in South America. She was due to start a brand-new life. "I know I’m not alone in feeling like life has been put on hold. The thing is, I already felt that way eight months before the pandemic. I’d been patiently – and sometimes not so patiently – waiting to finish up some work commitments before moving to another country to be with my boyfriend. This was the year that we were really going to give things a go and if all went well, we had plans to start a family in the next couple of years." Then lockdown happened. "His country closed the borders and I haven’t seen him for a year now. I turn 35 in a couple of weeks and while it feels like life is on hold, I'm all too aware that my biological clock is still ticking away, louder than ever. If things don’t work out between us, will I get another chance to have a family?"