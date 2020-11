It's certainly interesting that, after having spent the last several years threatening his political opponents with jail time, and encouraging his followers to chant "Lock Her Up" about Hillary Clinton, Trump might be facing prison right now. Whether or not he will actually go — or even face charges — remains unknown, but Trump sure seems scared about the prospect. In recent weeks, the president has reportedly expressed his concerns over ongoing investigations and the potential for new ones to his advisers, The New York Times reports . Perhaps that’s why he’s spent the last three years asking aides whether he could preemptively pardon himself and his family . Irony sure can be sweet.