For now, Trump maintains a terrifying amount of power. And while he will — possibly kicking and screaming — leave office, the only hope of him losing a grasp on the national consciousness in the near future is his age (as well as the distant possibility that he might be incarcerated for his crimes ). Over 70 million Americans voted to give him a second term this year; and, according to a new poll , 68% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters say they believe the election was “probably” or “definitely” not free or fair — a baseless assertion, which shows that his supporters are willing to forsake America’s democratic principles in the service of Trumpism. Trump aides say the president is still planning to hold massive rallies in his lame-duck period, to receive affirmation from his supporters, and there’s no reason to think he’ll stop holding rallies after January 20 either. The “Fuck Your Feelings” flag-waving and social media-posting about how the election was “stolen” among fervent supporters does not seem to be slowing down. And, Trump’s influence over down-ballot elections is strong: Several big Trump backers won last Tuesday, including Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene , who holds the distinct honor of being the first open supporter of the QAnon conspiracy cult to win a seat in the U.S. House.